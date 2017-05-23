Lockheed Martin seeks $3.5 million in incentives from the Orange County, Florida, government to expand the company’s manufacturing hub for missiles and fire control systems, Orlando Sentinel reported Tuesday.
The Orange County’s board of commissioners will meet Tuesday to vote on a proposed resolution to authorize tax refunds and provide a $700,000 financing aid as part of an incentive package for Lockheed’s expansion push, the report stated.
Lockheed secured a $100 million contract to produce Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile systems for the U.S. Air Force.
Kuwait also ordered Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods, support tools and spares from the company through a foreign military sales deal with the U.S. government.
The company will build the missiles and targeting pods at its MFS plant.
Lockheed Requests Incentive Package for Missile Production Facility Expansion
