Lockheed Martin has decided not to bid on a U.S. Navy contract to develop an over-the-horizon missile for the service branch’s frigates and littoral combat ships, Defense News reported Wednesday.
Lockheed’s decision came after Boeing decided to withdraw from the Over-the-Horizon Weapon System competition earlier this month.
“As the current OTH-WS request for proposal process refined over time, it became clear that our offering would not be fully valued,” Scott Callaway, director of advanced subsonic cruise missiles at Lockheed’s missiles and fire control unit, was quoted as saying by Defense News.
Lockheed is in the development phase for an air-launched version of its Long Range Anti-Ship Missile for the Naval Air Systems Command.
Industry sources told Defense News that in-flight targeting and networking capabilities of the missile are being overlooked as the service branch continues to refine the requirements in the OTH-WS program’s RFP.
The report said Saab also decided not to submit a proposal for the program.
The decision of Lockheed and Boeing to drop out of competition leaves the Raytheon–Kongsberg team as a likely bidder for the program.
Proposals for the OTH missile program are due June 23, the report added.
Report: Lockheed Drops Plans to Join Navy Over-the-Horizon Missile Devt Competition
