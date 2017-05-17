Lockheed Martin has updated its computer-controlled exoskeleton to help increase user mobility and load-carrying capacity as well as reduce the risk of overstress on the lower back and legs.
The company said Tuesday it built the FORTIS Knee Stress Release Device using Dermoskeleton bionic augmentation technology from B-Temia under a licensing agreement signed in April.
FORTIS K-SRD is designed to help strengthen leg stamina for tasks that require repetitive and continuous carrying, climbing, dragging, kneeling, lifting and squatting with heavy loads.
Keith Maxwell, FORTIS program manager at Lockheed’s missiles and fire control unit, said the device is powered by military-specification batteries authorized for infantry use.
Maxwell added the company updated the control box ergonomics and actuators of the exoskeleton as a result of soldier feedback on the initial design.
Lockheed Updates Exoskeleton to Help Boost Soldier Mobility, Load-Carrying Capacity
