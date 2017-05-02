ManTech to Provide Engineering, Technical Support for Navy Aircraft

ManTech International has secured a five-year, $39.6 million contract from the U.S. Navy to provide engineering and technical support for naval aircraft platforms and systems.
The Defense Department said Monday that ManTech’s s advanced systems division will support reliability, maintainability, testability, quality assurance and diagnostic and system safety analyses during aircraft and system design, development, production and in-service life cycles.
Work will occur in Arizona, California, Florida and Maryland through May 2022.
The contract was awarded through a competitive acquisition process with one bid received.
The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division is the contracting activity and the service branch will obligate funds upon issuance of individual delivery orders.
