The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded Oshkosh‘s defense business a delivery order valued at more than $33 million to build 54 more aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles.
Oshkosh said Monday that it expects to field the initial P-19R vehicles next month and deliver a total of 164 units through 2019.
Pat Williams, vice president and general manager of Army and Marine Corps programs at Oshkosh Defense, said that the P-19R works to help Marines travel and respond to situations in on-road or off-road environments.
The ARFF vehicle is designed with the Striker firefighting system and the TAK-4 independent suspension system, which Oshkosh said offers all-terrain performance capacity for more than 20,000 military-class vehicles.
TAK-4 works to helps vehicles meet payload capacities of up to 1,000 gallons of water, 130 gallons of foam agents and 500 pounds of Halotron auxiliary firefighting agent.
P-19R is also equipped with an integrated control and diagnostics system built to help operators repair and troubleshoot vehicles as well as analyze performance data and remotely access diagnostics information.
USMC Orders Additional Oshkosh-Built Aircraft Rescue & Firefighting Vehicles
The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded Oshkosh‘s defense business a delivery order valued at more than $33 million to build 54 more aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles.
Oshkosh said Monday that it expects to field the initial P-19R vehicles next month and deliver a total of 164 units through 2019.
Pat Williams, vice president and general manager of Army and Marine Corps programs at Oshkosh Defense, said that the P-19R works to help Marines travel and respond to situations in on-road or off-road environments.
The ARFF vehicle is designed with the Striker firefighting system and the TAK-4 independent suspension system, which Oshkosh said offers all-terrain performance capacity for more than 20,000 military-class vehicles.
TAK-4 works to helps vehicles meet payload capacities of up to 1,000 gallons of water, 130 gallons of foam agents and 500 pounds of Halotron auxiliary firefighting agent.
P-19R is also equipped with an integrated control and diagnostics system built to help operators repair and troubleshoot vehicles as well as analyze performance data and remotely access diagnostics information.