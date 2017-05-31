MDA Demos Boeing-Built Ground Midcourse Defense System Against ICBM Target

MDA photo
The Missile Defense Agency performed Tuesday a live-fire test of the Boeing-built Ground-Based Midcourse Defense system element of the U.S. ballistic missile defense platform.
During the test, the GMD system helped guide a ground-based interceptor that launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California to zero in on an intercontinental ballistic missile target that lifted off from Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, Boeing said Tuesday.
Norm Tew, vice president and GMD program director at Boeing, said the test seeks to keep the U.S. on track to raise its interceptor inventory to 44 this year.
Boeing serves as the prime contractor on the GMD program and collaborates with an industry team to integrate updates to the system.
Raytheon said it provided the Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle for the interceptor as well as the sea-based X-band and AN/TPY-2 radar systems during the test.
The land-based interceptor is equipped with an Orbital ATK-made boost vehicle rocket that launched from Vandenberg AFB.
Orbital ATK also supplied the ICBM that was used as a target missile during the test.
The GMD system has a Northrop Grumman-built fire control platform that guided the interceptor and kill vehicle to destroy the ICBM target.
Northrop said it supported the FTG-15 flight test through test execution and software development services for the BMDS’ Command and Control Battle Management and Communication system as well as personnel support needed to carry out flight execution, communications and engineering operations during the trial.
