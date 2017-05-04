NASA Seeks Info on Payload Delivery Support Sources for Lunar Surface Missions

NASA has begun its search for potential contractors that can help the agency deliver experiments, instruments and other payloads to the moon.
The agency said in a FedBizOpps notice published Monday it will use the responses to plan for potential launch and payload opportunities in an effort to meet lunar exploration and technology demonstration objectives as stated in NASA’s Strategic Space Technology Investment Plan and Strategic Knowledge Gaps, among other documents.
NASA wants information on potential vendors that can support the analytical and physical integration of agency payloads with current and future commercial lunar surface missions, provide commercial landing and surface access services and supply power and communications support during the launch and cruise phase.
The space agency may also require services for the return of samples and other payloads to the Earth and procure engineering and science data collected by contractor payloads.
Interested vendors should submit a 10-page capability statement that provides details on the planned lunar mission as well as market strategy and business plan for the delivery of cargo transportation services.
Responses to the request for information are due June 2.
