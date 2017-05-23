Nation Analytics and Celero Strategies have teamed up to provide a consulting service to investors in the government contracting sector.
The service offering combines Nation Analytics’ intelligence data analytics platforms with Celero’s consulting support services designed to provide users updates on custom market reports and analyses as well as competitor performance data, Nation Analytics said Monday.
“Numerous policy, budgetary and secular industry trends are combining to overturn much of the conventional wisdom about the federal contracting sector, especially when it comes to technology,” said Stan Soloway, founder, president and CEO of Celero.
Soloway, also former CEO of the Professional Services Council, noted that quality data is key to the strategic planning process and that Nation Analytics’ data analytics capabilities work to help understand “where this industry is and where it is headed.”
Nation Analytics-Celero Team Seeks to Offer Analytics-Based Consulting Service to GovCon Investors
