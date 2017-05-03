The Department of the Navy has granted Accelera Solutions authorization to operate a cloud-based active directory service intended to help U.S. Navy reservists access to applications hosted in Microsoft‘s Office 365 environment.
Accelera said Tuesday its Dedicated Active Directory Forest is built upon the Active Directory Federation Services platform and will help connect the Defense Department‘s Office 365-based network with the Navy’s unified directory services.
The company received the service branch’s ATO accreditation with support from the Space Naval Warfare Command, the Navy Reserve Force and other partner organizations.
“We are very proud of the work we have done with SPAWAR and the Navy Reserve and pleased that our efforts have resulted in the first ATO for a cloud-based AD service in the DoD,” said Steve Weiss, Accelera president and chief operating officer.
Weiss added that the achievement reflects the company’s commitment to deliver secure cloud technology to its customers.
Navy Clears Accelera’s Cloud-Based Active Directory Service; Steve Weiss Comments
