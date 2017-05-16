Navy Taps American Systems for Air Vehicle System Engineering, Technical Services Contract

American Systems has received a $30.3 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy to provide specialized engineering and technical services for various Defense Department air vehicles and related systems.
DoD said Monday that the company will support the development and operation of aircraft trainer devices, air vehicle dynamic simulations and architecture, future piloted and desktop engineering simulation systems, manned and unmanned air vehicles.
The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division will provide funds upon issuance of each order.
American Systems won the contract via an online competition that received two bids and will perform work in Patuxent River, Maryland through May 2022.
Chantilly, Virginia-based management consulting services company American Systems offers information technology, professional and technical services to commercial and government clients.
