MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates has received a potential four-year contract to provide data from the company’s synthetic aperture radar satellite to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
NOAA will use data collected by the RADARSAT-2 satellite to aid snow and ice forecasting monitoring activities, MDA said Wednesday.
RADARSAT-2 is built to gather all-weather imagery and surveillance information in near-real time for use in the agriculture, aviation, defense, security, disaster and natural resources management and energy sectors.
David Belton, vice president of MDA’s geospatial business, said the company has supported NOAA over the past two decades.
The contract has a one-year base period and up to three annual renewal options.
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates to Provide NOAA Satellite Data Access
