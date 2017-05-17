Northrop Grumman demonstrated two tactical decision aids that work to help troops detect hostile maritime threats at the 2017 Intelligence and National Security Alliance Innovators’ Showcase held May 4 in McLean, Virginia.
The company said Tuesday it presented the Automated Real-Time Maritime Detection and Analysis and Blue Wide Area Situational Processor platforms before a panel of government engineers and scientists at the annual event for independent research and development efforts.
The ARMADA tool works to detect semi-submerged and surface threats through the use of video sensors, while the Blue WASP platform is designed to warn against asymmetric threats through ground, maritime and aerial radars.
Ginger Wierzbanowski, vice president of intelligence solutions at Northrop’s mission systems business, said the company is honored to present two of its technology platforms to a group of national security professionals.
“Ensuring mission success is our focus so public-private dialogues like these are critical to helping us drive research and development investments for solutions that directly support warfighters in making the most informed, trusted decisions and quickly adapting to ever-changing threat landscapes,” Wierzbanowski added.
INSA selected the two Northrop platforms for the Energy and Other Game Changing Ideas category.
The alliance picked 24 IRAD abstracts out of at least 110 submissions from the private sector and academia for research in the areas of cybersecurity, machine learning and artificial intelligence, sensing technologies and internet of things.
Northrop Demos 2 Maritime Security Tools at INSA Innovators’ Showcase; Ginger Wierzbanowski Comments
