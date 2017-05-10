Northrop Grumman has turned over a mobile multimission radar system to the U.S. Marine Corps as part of an initial low-rate initial production contract awarded in October 2014.
The company said Tuesday its AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar will replace five legacy radars being used by Marines and the system’s architecture works to interact with multiple command-and-control systems.
G/ATOR is designed to detect, track and engage a range of hostile threats.
Northrop was awarded a $375.6 million contract by the U.S. Navy in September 2016 to produce nine G/ATOR systems for the Marine Corps.
Roshan Roeder, vice president of Northrop’s mission solutions business, said the company aims to help the service branch protect warfighters against current threats with the system.
The Defense Department also selected the company to develop and test short- and medium-range radars, including the Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar system, for DoD’s ground and ship-based applications.
Northrop Hands Marine Corps 1st G/ATOR Radar System
Northrop Grumman has turned over a mobile multimission radar system to the U.S. Marine Corps as part of an initial low-rate initial production contract awarded in October 2014.
The company said Tuesday its AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar will replace five legacy radars being used by Marines and the system’s architecture works to interact with multiple command-and-control systems.
G/ATOR is designed to detect, track and engage a range of hostile threats.
Northrop was awarded a $375.6 million contract by the U.S. Navy in September 2016 to produce nine G/ATOR systems for the Marine Corps.
Roshan Roeder, vice president of Northrop’s mission solutions business, said the company aims to help the service branch protect warfighters against current threats with the system.
The Defense Department also selected the company to develop and test short- and medium-range radars, including the Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar system, for DoD’s ground and ship-based applications.