Northrop Grumman has selected palm scanners and related fingerprint capture platforms from CrossMatch to update criminal booking systems in the U.K.
Northrop will install Crossmatch’s Livescan devices and L Scan 1000 palm scanners to upgrade at least 375 enrollment and capture facilities by December as part of the U.K. Home Office’s Forensic and Biometric Interim Capability program, Crossmatch said Wednesday.
Crossmatch scanners and devices work to collect and capture fingerprints and palm prints with an image resolution of 1,000 pixels per inch without the need to store paper-based fingerprint cards.
Ian Menzies, lead executive of mission systems at Northrop, said Crossmatch has provided Livescan systems to the U.K. Home Office in the past 16 years and seeks to further support the country’s law enforcement agencies through its palm scanners.
Northrop Picks CrossMatch Palm Scanners for Criminal Booking System Modernization in UK
