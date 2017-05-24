Northrop Grumman has demonstrated a multi-mission sensor technology during a U.S. Army event for counter-rocket, artillery and mortar systems at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.
The company said Tuesday its Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar system helped operators detect and identify unmanned aerial systems as well as obtain situational awareness data in real time during the test event.
HAMMR also connected with the service branch’s Forward Area Air Defense command-and-control system that supports the data transmission for Army personnel, Northrop added.
The sensor employs an active electronically scanned array fighter radar designed to be mounted on a ground vehicle or a trailer and offers a 360-degree coverage of potential ground and airborne targets.
Roshan Roeder, vice president of Northrop’s mission solutions unit, said the company developed HAMMR to aid on-the-move multi-mission operations of U.S. maneuver forces.
Roeder added the technology shares hardware commonality with fighter aircraft radars.
HAMMR is also equipped with on-board prime power and cooling technology, radar electronics and operator/maintainer display modules designed for multiple vehicle types, fixed installations and C2 interfaces.
Northrop Showcases Multi-Mission Radar Platform at Army C-RAM Test Event
