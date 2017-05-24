Northrop to Design Hardware, Software for Air Force’s Next-Gen Navigation System

Northrop Grumman has secured a $49 million contract to design hardware and software for the U.S. Air Force‘s next-generation integrated navigation system.
The company said Tuesday it will design preliminary architecture under the technology maturation and risk reduction phase of the Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System-Modernization program.
EGI-M will be equipped with M-Code-capable GPS receivers to support the transmission of military signals.
Dean Ebert, vice president of navigation and positioning business at Northrop’s mission systems sector, said the system will work to help warfighters obtain positioning, navigation and timing data even in GPS-denied environments.
The company will design EGI-M to help the Air Force operate the system with legacy aircraft systems and the Federal Aviation Administration‘s NextGen air traffic control platform.
FAA implemented a policy that requires all high-altitude aerial vehicles to have automatic dependence surveillance-broadcast out systems by 2020.
