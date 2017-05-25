Northrop Grumman has received a $64.5 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to help operate and maintain the service branch’s Broad Area Maritime Surveillance-Demonstrator aircraft.
The Defense Department said Wednesday that Northrop will also provide sustainment engineering and logistics services for RQ-4 Global Hawk peculiar items, support equipment and technical publications under the BAMS-D program.
The company will also provide Northrop will also provide depot level maintenance and field services representatives to aid the BAMS-D aircraft on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
BAMS-D, formerly called the Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems program, works to facilitate the development of Navy concepts of operations for large persistent UAV systems.
The Naval Air Systems Command has obligated the full amount of the modification from fiscal 2017 Navy operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.
Work will occur in California, Maryland and other forward operating locations through June 2018.
Northrop to Help Sustain Navy’s Maritime Surveillance Demonstrator Under $65M Contract Option
