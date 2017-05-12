Okta Receives ‘Moderate’ FedRAMP Certification for Identity, Access Mgmt Platforms

Okta has obtained “moderate” Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification to provide government customers access to the company’s identity and access management offerings via the Amazon Web Services Cloud.
The Justice Department granted an authorization to operate after the company demonstrated its compliance with 300 controls that include business continuity, incident response and vulnerability management applications, Okta said Thursday.
“The cloud continues to be a major catalyst for governments to innovate, become more efficient and to help secure citizen services,” said Troy Bertram, general manager of business development at AWS’ worldwide public sector business.
Okta’s Identity Cloud portfolio comprises modern identity and access management platforms designed to help agencies carry out digital transformation efforts and accelerate cloud access processes.
AWS will also continue to collaborate with Okta on the delivery of various applications and workloads to public sector customers.
