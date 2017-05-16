The Office of Personnel Management has posted a request for information on vendors that can help provide a range of human resources products and services to federal agencies.
A FedBizOpps notice published Monday says OPM wants information from companies that can assist the agency’s HR Solutions group in the delivery of managed services that meet federal agencies’ human capital and training needs.
OPM seeks a partner/integrator that would provide operations management, technology and customer relationship management support to HRS as well as build, manage, and maintain an HR services environment based on OPM’s HR line of business model.
The partner/integrator would also propose and deliver a talent management platform that could be integrated with
current OPM systems and support human capital functions where OPM has identified service gaps.
Interested participants can submit responses through Jun. 14, 2017.
OPM Seeks Info on Sources of HR Products & Services
