Optum, VA Pick 3 Teams to Develop Medical Tech for Military Vets with Brain Injuries

The Department of Veterans Affairs and Optum have selected three finalists from the “Demo Day” competition of the 2nd annual Brain Trust: Pathways to InnoVAtion to pilot medical technologies that can help clinicians to prevent, diagnose or treat veterans who have experienced traumatic brain injuries.
Optum said Friday The Daptly Display, Save a Warrior and King-Devick Technologies were selected out of 15 teams who demonstrated new concepts, such as a software treatment platform and a virtual reality device, in front of a live audience and panel of judges.
“There are unbelievable opportunities to accelerate innovation to help veterans with brain injuries live healthier lives through public-private partnerships like the VA’s Brain Trust,” said Patty Horoho, CEO of Optum’s military and veterans group.
“We are honored to partner with the VA to help ensure our nation’s veterans get the quality care they need and deserve,” Horoho added.
The Brain Trust partnership convenes more than 350 participants from the federal government and the private sector with the goal to develop medical technologies and methods for the treatment of brain injuries, concussions and post-traumatic stress disorder.
