Oracle is reducing its sales to make more money from its fastest growing sector: cloud. While the exact size of the cuts are uncertain, one report says Oracle is preparing to cut up to two-thirds of its current sales force as soon as this summer, and layoffs are expected to start after the end of this month, the UK Register reported.
While sales engineers are being cut, Oracle will be hiring Enterprise Cloud Architects, poaching staff from AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.
Starting June 1, each Oracle customer will have a single account manager for each of Oracle’s core products — database, middleware, BI and hardware. This restructuring is Oracle’s biggest in a decade, according to reports. Oracle employs 136,000 people.
Oracle Digital, the rebrand of Oracle Direct, will take on the sales of “Oracle’s traditional on-premises products to customer accounts deemed ‘mid sized,'” UK Register writes.
Oracle has seen its Cloud revenue increase 62 percent to $1.1 billion in the third quarter. It accounts for 13 percent of Oracle’s revenue, according to the UK Register.
Oracle has a total head count of 136,000 with offices in Amsterdam, Malaga and Dublin.
Oracle to Dramatically Cut Sales Team, Grow Cloud
