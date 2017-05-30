Orbital ATK Gets $90M Contract to Supply Northrop Bomber Aircraft Components

Northrop Grumman has awarded Orbital ATK a potential five-year, $90 million contract to manufacture aircraft composite parts in support of the U.S. Air Force‘s B-2 Spirit aircraft modernization effort.
Orbital ATK said Tuesday it will produce 17 hot trailing edge structures and provide non-recurring engineering services for B-2 bombers.
The contract has an option for follow-on orders.
Steve Earl, vice president and general manager of Orbital ATK’s aerospace structures division, said the partnership with Northrop seeks to help extend the lifespan of B-2 aircraft.
Production of the composite materials will commence later this year at an Orbital ATK facility in Dayton, Ohio.
B-2 is designed to support the U.S. military’s strike arsenal and help penetrate enemy defenses and heavily defended targets.
Orbital ATK said its aerospace composites business uses robotics automation to accelerate the manufacturing cycle for complex components.
