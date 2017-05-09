The Energy Department‘s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has deployed Red Hat‘s cloud platform within the laboratory’s compute and data infrastructure to support scientific and computational research projects at ORNL.
Red Hat said Monday ORNL uses the company’s OpenStack Platform to provide cloud services in its Compute And Data Environment for Science infrastructure, which is designed to deliver computing, data analytics, data storage and networking support for ORNL researchers.
ORNL’s cloud operations have been customized to offer self-serve, Infrastructure-as-a-Service functions for laboratory personnel, Red Hat noted.
The company provided its OpenStack Platform and support team to help ORNL develop CADES’ cloud component in 2013.
OpenStack Platform is built on Red Hat’s Enterprise Linux operating system.
DOE Lab Adopts Red Hat’s Cloud Platform to Aid Research Efforts
The Energy Department‘s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has deployed Red Hat‘s cloud platform within the laboratory’s compute and data infrastructure to support scientific and computational research projects at ORNL.
Red Hat said Monday ORNL uses the company’s OpenStack Platform to provide cloud services in its Compute And Data Environment for Science infrastructure, which is designed to deliver computing, data analytics, data storage and networking support for ORNL researchers.
ORNL’s cloud operations have been customized to offer self-serve, Infrastructure-as-a-Service functions for laboratory personnel, Red Hat noted.
The company provided its OpenStack Platform and support team to help ORNL develop CADES’ cloud component in 2013.
OpenStack Platform is built on Red Hat’s Enterprise Linux operating system.