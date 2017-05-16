PAE has tested its tactical Group 3 unmanned aerial system’s full high-throughput beyond-line-of-sight mission capacity at the White Sands Missile Test Range in New Mexico to demonstrate the platform’s ability to offer satellite communications and support large data transmission at an extended range.
The company said Monday that The Resolute Eagle system showcased its capacity to exchange command and control data with a tactical GCS to provide autonomous commands and manual flight control information.
The demonstration utilized High Throughput Satellite Ka-band SATCOM and latency measured during the event ranged from 550 to 650 milliseconds.
PAE added that a combination of Boeing‘s commercial satellite services and a fully integrated compact SATCOM aero terminal powers the Resolute Eagle system and provides a capacity for the platform to transmit data at a rate of 10 to 11 Mbps in flight.
Karl Williams, chairman of PAE’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance unit, said that the Resolute Eagle demonstration helps represent the potential integration of SATCOM capacity on tactical Group 3 UAS platforms.
Glenn Beach, Senior Vice President of PAE ISR, said that the Resolute Eagle looks to help the intelligence community and Defense Department perform long range operations and mitigate potential challenges in denied airspace.
PAE Tests Resolute Eagle UAS Platform’s Beyond-Line-of-Sight Mission Capacity
