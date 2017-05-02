PAE will continue to provide support services for the 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida under a potential three-year, $44 million contract.
The company said Monday work covers shop maintenance services for government aircraft including modifications, task support and other functions at the air base.
“I am proud of the PAE team that has provided excellent support to the Eglin AFB mission over the past six years,” said CEO John Heller, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
The contract has a base period of two years and nine months and an option period of six months.
PAE to Extend Support for Air Force’s 96th Test Wing; John Heller Comments
