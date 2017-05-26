QinetiQ and Rockwell Collins have partnered to develop a multi-constellation open service offering as both companies aim to help address mission requirements of government and military customers as well as infrastructure operators.
The partnership will also produce and offer a suite of Global Navigation Satellite System receivers to support clients’ operational and geographical needs, Rockwell Collins said Thursday.
Colin Mahoney, senior vice president of Rockwell Collins’ international and service solutions business, said the two companies will collaborate on the delivery of positioning, navigation and timing information to customers.
“The development will be centered in Europe, led from the U.K., supporting the global market,” said QinetiQ CEO Steve Wadey.
Both companies will build GNSS receivers in an effort to help increase mission effectiveness and safety for ground troops, weapons and vehicles.
QinetiQ, Rockwell Collins Enter Satellite Navigation Tech, Service Partnership
QinetiQ and Rockwell Collins have partnered to develop a multi-constellation open service offering as both companies aim to help address mission requirements of government and military customers as well as infrastructure operators.
The partnership will also produce and offer a suite of Global Navigation Satellite System receivers to support clients’ operational and geographical needs, Rockwell Collins said Thursday.
Colin Mahoney, senior vice president of Rockwell Collins’ international and service solutions business, said the two companies will collaborate on the delivery of positioning, navigation and timing information to customers.
“The development will be centered in Europe, led from the U.K., supporting the global market,” said QinetiQ CEO Steve Wadey.
Both companies will build GNSS receivers in an effort to help increase mission effectiveness and safety for ground troops, weapons and vehicles.