A satellite payload that Raytheon developed for the Federal Aviation Administration‘s Wide Area Augmentation System took off onboard a Soyuz launch vehicle from Arianespace‘s space center in French Guiana.
Raytheon said Monday the WAAS GEO 6 payload hosted on the SES-operated geostationary satellite – SES-15 – is a component of the WAAS system that works to provide GPS-based navigation support to general aviation and commercial pilots.
WAAS GEO 6 will remain in orbit for a period of 12 years.
Bob Delorge, vice president of transportation and support services at Raytheon’s intelligence, information and services business, said the new GEO payload seeks to support FAA’s efforts to build up navigation safety for general and commercial pilots.
WAAS is designed to provide pilots direct flight paths and help them navigate through runways and remote landing sites without the need for ground-based landing platforms.
The new payload launch came nearly a year after Raytheon sent WAAS GEO 5 into orbit.
Raytheon-Built GEO 6 Payload for FAA Navigation System Launched Into Orbit
