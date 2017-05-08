Raytheon to Incorporate Unisys Software Into Patriot Missile Defense Systems

Raytheon has purchased an enterprise computing platform from Unisys to develop new software for use in the former’s Patriot air and missile defense system.
Unisys said Monday its ClearPath Forward technology will be integrated into the Global Patriot Solutions program as Raytheon aims to increase the performance of its weapons system offerings.
“We are excited to continue supporting a program that is crucial to the security of so many people in so many countries,” said Michael Morrison, vice president and general manager of Unisys’ enterprise solutions business in North America.
ClearPath Forward is designed with a software-based fabric architecture that works to interconnect multiple components of the computing infrastructure.
The platform uses the ClearPath OS 2200 operating environment to boost system performance and security, Unisys noted.
