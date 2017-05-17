The U.S. Navy has awarded Raytheon a $26.8 million contract option to support a U.S.-Germany cooperative project to develop and produce a rolling airframe missile system.
Raytheon’s missile systems business will provide design agent and engineering services to the MK-31 RAM guided missile weapon development and production effort, the Defense Department said Tuesday.
Work also covers design, logistics engineering, maintainability, quality assurance, reliability, software maintenance and systems services.
The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity and will obligate $721,058 from the service branch’s fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds,
Raytheon will perform contract-related work in Louisville, Kentucky and Tucson, Arizona through September 2018.
Raytheon to Support US-Germany Rolling Airframe Missile Program Under Navy Contract
