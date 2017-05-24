Dave Wajsgras
Raytheon has updated terminal software, hardware and automation systems at an air traffic control facility in New York as part of a national airspace modernization project.
The company said Wednesday it installed the Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System across the N.Y.-based Terminal Radar Approach Control facility in support of the Federal Aviation Administration‘s NextGen program.
FAA awarded Raytheon a $350 million contract modification in December 2014 to support the TAMR modernization effort.
Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon’s intelligence, information and services business and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said the company designed a system to help transition U.S. airport to the updated ATC automation system without causing interruption to national airspace operations.
“In some cases, transitions were achieved in weeks instead of months with the final New York site being completed six months ahead of schedule,” Wajsgras added.
STARS is designed to help controllers plan spacing and sequencing for arriving and departing aircraft in the airport terminal area.
Raytheon said it has updated 11 TRACON facilities for FAA through the TAMR program.
Raytheon Updates Automation Systems at New York-Based ATC Facility; Dave Wajsgras Comments
Dave Wajsgras
Raytheon has updated terminal software, hardware and automation systems at an air traffic control facility in New York as part of a national airspace modernization project.
The company said Wednesday it installed the Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System across the N.Y.-based Terminal Radar Approach Control facility in support of the Federal Aviation Administration‘s NextGen program.
FAA awarded Raytheon a $350 million contract modification in December 2014 to support the TAMR modernization effort.
Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon’s intelligence, information and services business and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said the company designed a system to help transition U.S. airport to the updated ATC automation system without causing interruption to national airspace operations.
“In some cases, transitions were achieved in weeks instead of months with the final New York site being completed six months ahead of schedule,” Wajsgras added.
STARS is designed to help controllers plan spacing and sequencing for arriving and departing aircraft in the airport terminal area.
Raytheon said it has updated 11 TRACON facilities for FAA through the TAMR program.