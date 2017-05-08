Report: Future Airborne Capability Environment Consortium Signs MoU with Joint DoD Agency

A joint Defense Department agency and a government-industry consortium inked a memorandum of understanding to help define open avionics standards for military aircraft.
The Future Airborne Capability Environment Consortium (FACE,) a coalition of government and industry organizations which aims to determine open avionics standards for military aircraft, issued the memo with the DoD agency, Defense Systems reported Thursday.
The memorandum will cover avionics standards harmonization efforts including collaborative work and information exchange activities to aid service missions.
The agreement will also support development work that will help align FACE’s technical standard for open avionics with the software communications architecture of the San Diego, California-based Joint Tactical Networking Center.
FACE develops and consolidates guidance documents, business models and other avionics systems practices to define an open avionics environment for all military airborne platform types.
Members of the FACE Consortium include the Air Force Research Laboratory, BAE Systems, Boeing, General Dynamics, Harris, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins and Textron.
