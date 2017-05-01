SpaceX has launched the National Reconnaissance Office‘s classified payload dubbed NROL-76 aboard a company-built Falcon 9 rocket, TechCrunch reported Monday.
Falcon 9 lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the rocket’s first stage was separated to perform controlled landing at SpaceX’s Cape Canaveral-based landing pad, reported TechCrunch.
The company postponed the initial launch attempt on Sunday due to a sensor problem, reports TechCrunch.
The NROL-76 mission marks SpaceX’s first space launch support for NRO.
Report: SpaceX Deploys NRO Payload to Orbit
