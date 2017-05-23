Rockwell Collins has begun to offer Inmarsat‘s Global Xpress broadband service to the government aviation market through an expanded value added reseller arrangement.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Rockwell Collins said Monday it currently delivers Inmarsat’s GX service and Jet ConneX in-flight connectivity offering to commercial and business aviation customers under previous VAR agreements.
David Poltorak, Rockwell Collins vice president of business and government aviation services, said the addition of GX will help the company provide command and control, flight deck and mission support services to government customers.
Inmarsat’s GX service is currently supported by three Ka-band broadband communications satellites and the fourth satellite, which was launched this month, will start operations later in 2017.
Rockwell Collins to Resell Inmarsat’s Global Xpress Broadband Service to Govt Aviation Customers
