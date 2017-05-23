Tony Moraco
Science Applications International Corp. has announced plans to open a center of excellence for information technology services in Cookeville, Tennessee, this summer.
SAIC said Monday its Technology Integration Gateway center will be located in the Regions Bank Building and will offer cloud, cybersecurity and data science support to government and commercial customers.
“Since 1969, SAIC has been doing business in Tennessee and the establishment of our first Technology Integration Gateway here underscores our long-term commitment to the state,” said SAIC CEO Tony Moraco, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
The company aims to recruit as many as 300 computer programming, engineering, software development and IT support professionals to work at the center.
SAIC has employed 35 individuals to help the company execute multiple programs, such as work to deliver communication and collaboration tools and IT services to the Environmental Protection Agency under a potential $320 million task order.
The recruitment efforts are meant to bolster SAIC’s workforce in Tennessee to approximately 900 employees over the next five years.
SAIC to Establish Tennessee-Based IT Services Hub; Tony Moraco Comments
