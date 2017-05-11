Science Applications International Corp. has received an 18-month, $61 million task order from the U.S. Navy‘s Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic to perform engineering upgrade and integration work on two types of military vehicle.
SAIC said Thursday it will integrate command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications and hardware kits for the U.S. Army‘s High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles as well as Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles.
“SAIC is excited to continue providing tactical vehicle integration and engineering support services to SSC Atlantic and the Army,” said Tom Watson, senior vice president and general manager of SAIC’s Navy and Marine Corps customer group.
The task order will also include C4ISR tactical vehicle support services such as procurement, logistics, material kitting and quality assurance.
Work will occur at Fort Bragg in North Carolina; Wahiawa, Hawaii; Charleston, South Carolina; and Vicenza, Italy.
SAIC to Integrate C4ISR Tech for Army Tactical Vehicles Under $61M Task Order
