Sierra Nevada-Embraer Team to Join Air Force Light Attack Aircraft Demo

The U.S. Air Force has invited a team composed of Sierra Nevada and Embraer‘s defense and security business to participate in the service branch’s OA-X light attack aircraft demonstration in July at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.
Sierra Nevada said Friday the two companies will jointly showcase the A-29 Super Tucano light air support aircraft at the OA-X assessment.
OA-X will inform the Air Force’s plans to acquire a new, non-developmental light attack aircraft that could carry out close air support and other missions in permissive and semi-permissive environments as well as address costs associated with fighter pilot training.
A-29 is manufactured in Florida and designed to perform a range of fighter missions as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.
Lt. Gen. Arnold Bunch, military deputy for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, said that the military branch has given companies permission to announce that they have been invited to participate in the demonstration, DoD Buzz reported Monday.
Other event participants include Textron‘s AirLand business, which will present the Scorpion jet, and a team comprised of Raytheon and Textron’s Beechcraft unit, which will showcase the AT-6B Wolverine aircraft, the report stated.
Bunch told reporters the Air Force looks to sign an other transactions authority to inform companies that they need to pay and share costs under the OA-X program.
He added that the Air Force expects to complete the first phase of demonstration and data analysis by the end of the year, DoD Buzz reported.
