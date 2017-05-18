Lockheed Martin‘s Sikorsky subsidiary has received a $37.6 million contract from the U.S. Army to repair 381 tail rotor blades of the service branch’s UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.
The Defense Department said Wednesday contract work will run through March 31, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
The Army Contracting Command obligated $18.4 million at the time of award from fiscal 2017 “other” procurement funds.
Sikorsky-built Black Hawk helicopters work to support medical evacuation; supply delivery; disaster relief; aerial firefighting and border patrol missions.
Sikorsky to Overhaul Tail Rotor Blades of Army UH-60 Helicopters
