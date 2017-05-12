India has received clearance from the State Department to buy chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense support equipment from the U.S. government under a potential $75 million foreign military sales agreement.
The deal covers 38,034 M50 general purpose masks, 854 pieces each of aprons and alternative aprons, 9,509 Quick Doff Hoods and 114,102 M61 filters, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday.
India also ordered a Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology composed of 38,034 units each of suits, pairs of trousers, pairs of gloves, pairs of boots and NBC bags.
DSCA noted India will utilize the requested defense articles as part of efforts to modernize the country’s armed forces.
Cadillac, Michigan-based Avon Protection Systems will be the principal contractor for the sale, DSCA added.
The FMS transaction also includes consolidation, staging, technical data, training, transportation, government technical assistance and other related elements of logistics support services.
State Dept Clears India’s $75M CBRN Protective Equipment Purchase Request
