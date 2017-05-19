StoneFly has incorporated its cloud storage offering designed for Veeam Software’s backup and disaster recovery tool into Microsoft’s Azure Government cloud platform.
StoneFly’s Scale-Out Cloud Storage for Veeam platform works to help users manage multiple nodes for cloud storage and repositories through a common user interface as well as access file storage, block storage and other storage resource types, StoneFly said Wednesday.
StoneFly’s offering provides direct restore to Microsoft’s government cloud platform and uses enterprise data services that include encryption, deduplication, self-healing, snapshots and georeplication.
The expansion into Microsoft Azure Government came a year after StoneFly, Veeam and Microsoft collaborated to deliver disaster recovery and backup platforms to government and commercial organizations as well as cloud service providers.
Through the partnership, StoneFly fielded its Scale-Out Cloud Storage for Veeam Cloud Connect offering to Microsoft Azure-linked data centers worldwide.
Other services that StoneFly offers for Microsoft Azure Government users include video surveillance monitoring support, network security for data centers and other disaster recovery assistance.
StoneFly Integrates Veeam Backup Storage Platform With Microsoft Azure Govt Cloud
StoneFly has incorporated its cloud storage offering designed for Veeam Software’s backup and disaster recovery tool into Microsoft’s Azure Government cloud platform.
StoneFly’s Scale-Out Cloud Storage for Veeam platform works to help users manage multiple nodes for cloud storage and repositories through a common user interface as well as access file storage, block storage and other storage resource types, StoneFly said Wednesday.
StoneFly’s offering provides direct restore to Microsoft’s government cloud platform and uses enterprise data services that include encryption, deduplication, self-healing, snapshots and georeplication.
The expansion into Microsoft Azure Government came a year after StoneFly, Veeam and Microsoft collaborated to deliver disaster recovery and backup platforms to government and commercial organizations as well as cloud service providers.
Through the partnership, StoneFly fielded its Scale-Out Cloud Storage for Veeam Cloud Connect offering to Microsoft Azure-linked data centers worldwide.
Other services that StoneFly offers for Microsoft Azure Government users include video surveillance monitoring support, network security for data centers and other disaster recovery assistance.