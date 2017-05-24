STORServer has introduced a data backup appliance for government customers to archive, restore and secure information stored in cloud environments.
The appliance is designed to help clients meet security requirements under the Federal Information Processing Standard Publication 140-2 and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, the company said Tuesday
STORServer’s platform is powered by IBM‘s Spectrum Protect backup and recovery technology as well as two government-certified IBM cloud data centers in Texas and Virginia.
The offering works reduce an organization’s reliance on tape storage and prevent human error during efforts to move a copy of data offsite.
STORServer noted it aims to help government agencies increase their data storage capacity through the company’s cloud backup system.
STORServer Unveils Cloud Backup Appliance for Govt Customers
STORServer has introduced a data backup appliance for government customers to archive, restore and secure information stored in cloud environments.
The appliance is designed to help clients meet security requirements under the Federal Information Processing Standard Publication 140-2 and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, the company said Tuesday
STORServer’s platform is powered by IBM‘s Spectrum Protect backup and recovery technology as well as two government-certified IBM cloud data centers in Texas and Virginia.
The offering works reduce an organization’s reliance on tape storage and prevent human error during efforts to move a copy of data offsite.
STORServer noted it aims to help government agencies increase their data storage capacity through the company’s cloud backup system.