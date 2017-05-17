Symantec has said the use of machine learning platforms and efforts to share threat intelligence data in real time have helped the company to stop nearly 22 million ransomware attempts in approximately 300,000 endpoint devices worldwide.
Symantec said Monday it has blocked Wannacry attacks through threat intelligence sharing between the Symantec Endpoint Protection platform and Blue Coat ProxySG web gateway as well as the use of SONAR behavioral protection tool, Intelligent Threat Cloud and other machine learning platforms.
Europol reported that Wannacry ransomware attacks compromised at least 200,000 computers in over 150 countries Friday.
Mike Fey, president and chief operating officer at Symantec, said the company’s Global Intelligence Network, machine learning tools and Integrated Cyber Defense Platform worked to provide SEP and Norton clients protection against Wannacry infections.
The company also advised clients to implement the MS17-010 Windows security update and use the Symantec Endpoint Management platform to facilitate the distribution of the update and other security patches across their networks.
Symantec: Machine Learning Tools Helped Block 22M Ransomware Attempts
