A Textron subsidiary has tested its new lightweight precision guided glide munition against moving targets deployed at Yuma Proving Grounds in Arizona as part of the weapon’s development efforts.
Textron said Monday that its weapon and sensor systems team performed 13 test flights on the Fury weapon including captive carriage, survey flights and weapon releases from unmanned aircraft systems which recorded approximately 23.8 flight hours.
Fury features a tri-mode fuzing, global positioning system-assisted inertial navigation and semi-active laser terminal guidance systems that help engage various target sets such as static and moving light armored vehicles, small boats and dismounted personnel.
The platform also utilizes a common interface to aid rapid integration on various models of manned and unmanned platforms.
Textron noted that the tests also involved the use of its Shadow Tactical UAS platform at an altitude of 8,000 feet and approximately a mile away from a moving target.
“Based on the results achieved during Fury flight testing, we are pleased with the development progress of the Fury lightweight precision guided munition,” said Brian Sinkiewicz, senior vice president and general manager at Textron’s weapon and sensor systems business unit.
Textron Business Unit Tests Glide Munition Offering Against Moving Targets in Arizona
A Textron subsidiary has tested its new lightweight precision guided glide munition against moving targets deployed at Yuma Proving Grounds in Arizona as part of the weapon’s development efforts.
Textron said Monday that its weapon and sensor systems team performed 13 test flights on the Fury weapon including captive carriage, survey flights and weapon releases from unmanned aircraft systems which recorded approximately 23.8 flight hours.
Fury features a tri-mode fuzing, global positioning system-assisted inertial navigation and semi-active laser terminal guidance systems that help engage various target sets such as static and moving light armored vehicles, small boats and dismounted personnel.
The platform also utilizes a common interface to aid rapid integration on various models of manned and unmanned platforms.
Textron noted that the tests also involved the use of its Shadow Tactical UAS platform at an altitude of 8,000 feet and approximately a mile away from a moving target.
“Based on the results achieved during Fury flight testing, we are pleased with the development progress of the Fury lightweight precision guided munition,” said Brian Sinkiewicz, senior vice president and general manager at Textron’s weapon and sensor systems business unit.