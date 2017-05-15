Wayne Lewandowski
Wayne Lewandowski, vice president of federal business at Thales e-Security, has said the level of spending increase in cybersecurity is lower than any other industry due to rising incidents of data breaches and lack of federal budget, Defense Systems reported Friday.
Lewandowski said an independent study on cyber attacks found that data breaches affecting U.S. military networks and federal agencies rose from 22 percent to 34 percent in 2016.
He noted that the U.S. military should work to build up its cyber defenses and offensive attacks amid the increasing risks associated with state and non-state threat actors.
Sixty-five percent of federal agencies experienced data breaches, followed by the retail industry at 52 percent and healthcare sector at 47 percent.
Thales co-sponsored the study with Nutanix, Oasis, Fusion Storm and other companies, the report added.
Thales e-Security’s Wayne Lewandowski: Study Finds Federal Data Breaches Up 34% in 2016
