Gene Colabatistto
CAE has received a potential five-year $40.9 million contract to provide remotely piloted aircraft training support services for United Arab Emirates’ air force and air defense personnel.
The company said Monday its CAE Maritime Middle East subsidiary will act as the principal contractor and help the Middle Eastern country establish a training facility for RPAs.
Gene Colabatistto, president of CAE’s defense and security group, said the company aims to demonstrate its capability as a training systems integrator through the contract.
Work covers the development of curriculum and courseware for RPA aviators and sensor operators that include courses related to UAE’s medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft as well as delivery of sensor operator trainers and unmanned aerial system mission trainers such as CAE Medallion-6000 image generator with common database system.
CAE will also help UAE-based Khalifa Bin Zayed Air College develop a fundamental training course and training instruction for drone pilots as part of the college’s cadet curriculum.
UAE Taps CAE for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Training Support; Gene Colabatistto Comments
Gene Colabatistto
CAE has received a potential five-year $40.9 million contract to provide remotely piloted aircraft training support services for United Arab Emirates’ air force and air defense personnel.
The company said Monday its CAE Maritime Middle East subsidiary will act as the principal contractor and help the Middle Eastern country establish a training facility for RPAs.
Gene Colabatistto, president of CAE’s defense and security group, said the company aims to demonstrate its capability as a training systems integrator through the contract.
Work covers the development of curriculum and courseware for RPA aviators and sensor operators that include courses related to UAE’s medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft as well as delivery of sensor operator trainers and unmanned aerial system mission trainers such as CAE Medallion-6000 image generator with common database system.
CAE will also help UAE-based Khalifa Bin Zayed Air College develop a fundamental training course and training instruction for drone pilots as part of the college’s cadet curriculum.