PV Puvvada
PV Puvvada, president of Unisys’ federal systems business, has said federal agencies should establish agile acquisition approaches and boost commitment to IT workforce training and acquisition initiatives as they seek to update their information technology systems and make changes to the acquisition process.
Puvvada wrote in an FCW commentary piece published Thursday that agencies should should facilitate collaboration and communication and advance leadership appointments in order to advance high-priority programs as part of IT modernization efforts.
“Urgent leadership focus is needed to deliver broad and comprehensive IT acquisition reform that is aligned with positive outcomes for our citizens,” added Puvvada, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
He called on agencies to establish procurement innovation laboratories and collaborate with industry to help promote the adoption of best practices when it comes to IT acquisition.
Puvvada also cited his testimony before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on IT acquisition modernization, the passage of the Modernizing Government Technology Act of 2017 in the House and Senate’s efforts to pass a companion bill.
Unisys’ PV Puvvada: Agencies Can Advance IT Modernization Through ‘Agile’ Acquisition Methods
