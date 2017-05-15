USSOCOM Picks Thales Subsidiary for Multiband Radio Sustainment Contract

Thales‘ defense and security business has received a $9.9 million to sustain multiband radios for the U.S. Special Operations Command.
The Defense Department said Friday the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will run through September 2021 and covers sustainment of the Multiband Inter/Intra Team Radio family of radios.
Thales’ AN/PRC-148 MBITR is designed to operate with military and commercial legacy radio systems and provide communications capacity for warfighters.
USSOCOM has obligated $3,005 in fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds for the first delivery order.
Contract work will occur at a Thales facility in Maryland and at USSOCOM mission units.
