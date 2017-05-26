The U.S. Special Operations Command aims to release a final request for proposals on a potential five-year, $95 million contract in June to procure coxswain helmet systems.
A FedBizOpps notice published May 12 says that USSOCOM is interested in buying a Special Operations Forces Personal Equipment Advanced Requirements family of tactical headborne systems via the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
USSOCOM wants SPEAR helmets to be equipped with a ballistic and non-ballistic mandible, a two-piece ballistic applique and a visor.
Potential offerors must meet the performance requirements defined in the performance specification for the coxswain helmet systems and modular accessories as well as comply with the requirements of the Berry Amendment, according to the notice.
The command will accept proposal submissions and evaluate production demonstration models from offerors.
USSOCOM Plans $95M Tactical ‘Coxswain’ Helmet Procurement IDIQ
