The Department of Veterans Affairs has begun its search for potential contractors that can deliver an application designed to provide veterans and their families outdoor and indoor navigation support at VA’s medical facilities.
VA said in a FedBizOpps notice posted May 10 the MyVA Way app seeks to provide 24/7 navigational support to users, reduce front-desk personnel’s load and address confusion in hard-to-locate areas associated with the agency’s health care facilities.
The mobile app should work on both iOS and Android devices without the need to establish connectivity with a public internet or VA’s network, according to the performance work statement.
Potential vendors should equip the mobile app with a search tool for information on clinics and related services as well as hospital amenity locations that include pharmacy, building entrances and exits, chapels and cafes.
The scope of work includes installation of Bluetooth beacons, software development and maintenance support, backend server hosting and system testing assistance.
The program has a performance period of five months that include three months of testing of the app prototype at Raymond G. Murphy Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
VA Issues Mobile Navigation App RFI
The Department of Veterans Affairs has begun its search for potential contractors that can deliver an application designed to provide veterans and their families outdoor and indoor navigation support at VA’s medical facilities.
VA said in a FedBizOpps notice posted May 10 the MyVA Way app seeks to provide 24/7 navigational support to users, reduce front-desk personnel’s load and address confusion in hard-to-locate areas associated with the agency’s health care facilities.
The mobile app should work on both iOS and Android devices without the need to establish connectivity with a public internet or VA’s network, according to the performance work statement.
Potential vendors should equip the mobile app with a search tool for information on clinics and related services as well as hospital amenity locations that include pharmacy, building entrances and exits, chapels and cafes.
The scope of work includes installation of Bluetooth beacons, software development and maintenance support, backend server hosting and system testing assistance.
The program has a performance period of five months that include three months of testing of the app prototype at Raymond G. Murphy Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.