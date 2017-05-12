The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to add a task order under its Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation contract vehicle for enterprise data management support services.
VA said Thursday in a FedBizOpps notice the task will cover technical staff expertise related to data governance and messaging as well as transactional and analytical data processing.
The department awarded 21 companies positions on the potential 10-year, $22.3 billion T4NG contract in March 2016 to provide information technology upgrades support to VA and other federal agencies.
Under the proposed task order, a selected contractor should work with EDMO’s internal and external business partners such as the Defense Department in efforts to build enterprise data management systems that can directly support VA health and safety applications.
VA noted the order will require the use of agile methodology and will have a 12-month base period, three 12-month options and four optional tasks.
VA Plans New Enterprise Data Mgmt Task Under T4NG IDIQ Vehicle
