Vencore Reports $130M in Systems Engineering, Integration Contract Awards; Mac Curtis Comments

Vencore has secured multiple contracts worth more than $130 million combined during the first quarter of 2017 to provide systems engineering and integration services to U.S. government clients.
The company said Friday it will carry out work under the contracts over a performance period of five years.
Mac Curtis, president and CEO of Vencore and an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said the company has provided technical support for complex systems of its customers for more than four decades.
“We are honored to continue this critically important work,” Curtis added.
Vencore’s announcement comes three months after it landed a potential $113 million contract to help the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration engineer environmental satellite systems.
